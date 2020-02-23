|
Maria Kanton (née Chirban), 87, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 1, 1932. Growing up in Chicago, she attended Austin High School where she excelled at math and dance. She married the love of her life, Andrew Kanton, on September 17, 1950. They were happily wed for 64 years until his death in 2014. They moved to Westchester, IL, where they raised their four children. They were founding members of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, where Maria served continuously and tirelessly for over 50 years. She held every position on the board of their Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society chapter multiple times and is the only person in their history to be elected president 3 times. She oversaw many philanthropic events that benefitted women's and children's charities and health care causes. After retiring, they moved to Punta Gorda where they were active members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was loved, admired, and respected and will be greatly missed by her four children, Denise (Dean) Futris, Linda (Paul) Ruby, Coreen (James) Healy, Daniel (Sonya) Kanton; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Logan (Maleigha), and Dana Futris, Michael and Laura Ruby, Deborah, Daniel, and Stephanie Healy, and Maria Kanton; her dear sister, Georgia Halliman; and many cherished nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine (née Bouzeanes) Chirban and her brother, Louis Chirban. Visitation Friday, February 28, 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW Corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Services Saturday, February 29, 11:30 am at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Westchester, IL, Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Maria's name may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Info: www.hursen.com or 800-562-0082
