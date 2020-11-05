Maria Kieca, 92; beloved wife of the late Tadeusz F. Kieca; loving mother of Joseph (Mary), George (Barbara), Jane (Andy) Wytaniec and Helena (Danny) McDermott; cherished grandmother of Monika, Yvonne (Zachary), Sylvia, Michael (Lindsey), Johnny, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Mark and Peter; loving great-grandmother of Quinnly; also, dear aunt and friend of many. Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. 3-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday, November 7, starting with prayers from the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. processing to St. John Brebeuf Church for an 11:00 A.M. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to smiletrain.org
are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com