Maria Kleidorfer Knoeckl, nee Faubl, of Edison Park. Passed away October 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Josef Kleidorfer and the late John Knoeckl. Loving mother of Werner (Nancy) Kleidorfer and Ingrid (Ted) Kardynalski. Proud grandmother of Kelly (Mark) and Michael (Anna). Dear sister of Dr. Hermann (the late Diane) Faubl and the late John (Martha) Faubl. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, Maria was a retired longtime employee of Edison Park Finer Foods (Happy Foods) and a member of the retail workers union. Visitation will be held at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. Chicago, Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral will be Monday, 11:00am at funeral home. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Maria's name to . For more information call 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019