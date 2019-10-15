|
Maria L. Leos, age 77, formerly of San Antonio, Texas, currently of Chicago. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph Soloman Martin and Ignacia Martin. Loving sister of Amanda Suarez, Ralph (Lupe) Leos, Mary Palomo, David Leos, Anita Hinojosa, Naomi Garcia, Carlos Leos, Emma Almanza, Amelia Leos, Rachel Leos, Connie Guerra, Joseph Leos and Margarita Suarez. Godmother of Lisette Suarez and Astrea Suarez. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Thursday 9am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Visitation Wednesday 3pm to 8pm. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Twenty-two year employee of Chicago Public School. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
