Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Maria Leos
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Maria L. Leos


1941 - 2019
Maria L. Leos Obituary
Maria L. Leos, age 77, formerly of San Antonio, Texas, currently of Chicago. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph Soloman Martin and Ignacia Martin. Loving sister of Amanda Suarez, Ralph (Lupe) Leos, Mary Palomo, David Leos, Anita Hinojosa, Naomi Garcia, Carlos Leos, Emma Almanza, Amelia Leos, Rachel Leos, Connie Guerra, Joseph Leos and Margarita Suarez. Godmother of Lisette Suarez and Astrea Suarez. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Thursday 9am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Visitation Wednesday 3pm to 8pm. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Twenty-two year employee of Chicago Public School. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
