Maria Mau, nee Peragowits, 73, of Mt. Prospect, IL. Born March 12, 1946, in Hungary, passed away March 19, 2019. Loving mother of Karen (Frank) Saverino and Diane Mau. Beloved companion of Bill Darman for 33 years. Cherished grandmother of Frank and Gianna Saverino and Sarah, Ethan and TJ Noonan. Dear sister of Joseph (Gitta) Peragowits. Former employee of the Adler Planetarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Maria's name to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 2 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019