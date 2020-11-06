(nee De Ridder). Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank L. Riha. Devoted mother of Frank (Jean) Riha, and Michelle (Jerry) Burgess. Proud grandmother of Casey (Larry), Frank, Aaron, Sean, Ryan, Bridget, Scott, Rachel (Philip), Danielle (Zack), and Alex. Proud great-grandmother of Gwen, Lawrence, and Hailey. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Wildlife Federation at www.nwf.org
would be appreciated. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery Please leave a memory for the family on Maria's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878