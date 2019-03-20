Resources More Obituaries for Maria Calandra Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maria Rita Calandra

Maria Rita Calandra, age 85, passed away on March 17, 2019, surrounded by several of her loving children, after a long illness. She was born in Chicago on June 20, 1933. Having resided in Elmhurst at Park Place for the last year and a half, she always enjoyed receiving frequent visits from family and friends, and was a staff favorite with her smiles through the pain and eternal optimism. Maria is preceded in death by her devoted husband Carl of 60 years (she told us he was waiting for her), and is survived by her children who adored their loving mother and of whom she and Carl were incredibly proud: Carla (Tom), Linda, Mark (Wally), Donna, and Rosemarie (Michael). In the last two weeks, many of us gathered at Park Place for Lou's Pizza with Mom and corned beef and cabbage for St. Pat's Day. Maria was never so happy as when spending time with her grandchildren: Chrissy (Steve), Andy, Anthony, and Carmela (Papa's Girl), as well as her great-grand daughter Grace, and great-grandson Will, all of whom brought her joy, smiles, hugs, and lots of pictures to remember happier times with their Nana and great-grandmother. Maria is survived by her sister Olive (Richard), brother-in-law Joe and sister-in-law Ann. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; many of whom visited recently, helped and kept in frequent touch. Maria, like Carl, was loved by many and admired by all, and had friends everywhere, especially at Vantage Point in Marco Island, and from JC Penney, from which she retired, and with friends that she shared coffee every Friday with for a long time. Marco Island will always be remembered as a special place for Maria and Carl with annual spring break trips with the Frontzak's and Auntie Donna. Early dinners to beat the line at Pelican Bend and ice cream at Sweet Annie's will always be our favorites. We all had our respective nights sitting with Mom (Wednesday was with her favorite son Mark), and Linda remembers sleepovers at Park Place with stuffed artichokes delivered from Roberto's, watching Dateline on Saturday nights. And who could forget making ravioli's every year for our Christmas with the Guerines, for which Maria was in charge of making the dough for the longest time?We know that somewhere Maria has joined Carl sitting in a kitchen chair, or on their lanai where the sun shines forever, reading the daily newspaper, and doing their puzzle together. We will miss both terribly, and forever; they were terrific people who taught us what family truly means. Mom, we are sure that Dad has met lots of people in heaven who speak many languages, and that he'll be introducing you to them all! And, Mom, although we are so very sad, we are just happy that your suffering is over, and you are reunited with Dad.Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, from 2p.m. to 8p.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyer Rd, (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd,) Lombard. Funeral Friday, 9:15 from the funeral home to St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison St, Lombard. Mass 10 a.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank everyone at Park Place and from Providence Hospice who made a difference for Maria each and every day, particularly when it was hardest. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019