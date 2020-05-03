Maria Rita Ripa, 103, of Chicago, IL and formerly of St. Joseph, MI, passed away on Tues., April 28, 2020 at Evanston Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Joseph, MI. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Maria loved to travel. She would extensively visit Europe and South America, where she had many friends. It was during these trips where Maria became fluent in Italian and Spanish and her passion for Spanish Music and dancing began. Maria was the devoted daughter of the late Louise Ripa; beloved sister of the late Leonora Yolanda Ripa; fond cousin of Rosemary Tirio, Carol (Michael) Lamplot, John (Patricia) Tirio, and Mark (Patrice) Tirio. She is also survived by many second cousins, friends and colleagues at the Modern Language Department of the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she was employed for 42 years.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.