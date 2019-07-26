Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Maria Rose Petty, 60, of Northbrook, passed away on July 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Michael Marzillo and her daughter Jill. Maria Rose is survived by her beloved husband Len; loving children Kyle (Kate), Ben and Curt; cherished GiGi to Brooklyn Rose; sister to Terry (Sue), Michael (Dale) and Gerald; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1-7 pm @ Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 10:00 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Lurie's Children Hospital. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
