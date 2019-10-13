Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Schoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Schoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Schoon Obituary
Maria Schoon, nee DiMucci, 78, of Glenview, passed away 7 October 2019. She was the beloved wife of Roy C. Schoon for 42 years and loving mother of Sarah Schoon. She was a teacher at Loyola Academy for 30 years and had a love for languages, travel, book clubs and exercise classes.

Visitation: Thursday, 17 October from 4-8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Visitation also will be held Friday, 18 October from 9:15am until Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview. Internment is at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now