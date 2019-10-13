|
|
Maria Schoon, nee DiMucci, 78, of Glenview, passed away 7 October 2019. She was the beloved wife of Roy C. Schoon for 42 years and loving mother of Sarah Schoon. She was a teacher at Loyola Academy for 30 years and had a love for languages, travel, book clubs and exercise classes.
Visitation: Thursday, 17 October from 4-8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Visitation also will be held Friday, 18 October from 9:15am until Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview. Internment is at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019