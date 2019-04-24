|
|
Maria Soledad Alva (nee Garcia), 89 passed away Apr. 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Lizandro (2017); beloved mother of Santiago (Varvara) and Maria Alva; Cherished grandmother of Isolina, Santiago Jr., Inessa, Maximilian, Gabriela and Mitchell and dear sister of Marisa (Jim) Alberti, the late Rev. Jesus Alva and the late Chuchy Garcia (the late Tino Alonso). A visitation will be held Friday, Apr. 26 from 4-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Chapel service Saturday at 10:30am followed by an interment at All Saints Cemetery – Des Plaines. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019