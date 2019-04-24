Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Alva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Soledad Alva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Soledad Alva Obituary
Maria Soledad Alva (nee Garcia), 89 passed away Apr. 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Lizandro (2017); beloved mother of Santiago (Varvara) and Maria Alva; Cherished grandmother of Isolina, Santiago Jr., Inessa, Maximilian, Gabriela and Mitchell and dear sister of Marisa (Jim) Alberti, the late Rev. Jesus Alva and the late Chuchy Garcia (the late Tino Alonso). A visitation will be held Friday, Apr. 26 from 4-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Chapel service Saturday at 10:30am followed by an interment at All Saints Cemetery – Des Plaines. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now