1/1
Maria Stergeos Mokas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The beautiful Maria Stergeos Mokas passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a woman of compassion with a quick smile that was infectious. Maria had a deep sense of love and pride of her Greek heritage and instilled this within all her children. She loved music and dancing (especially Greek!). She had a flair for fashion and always dressed 'to a T'. Maria was a collector of antiques and she loved traveling the world. She was an avid gardener and joined/started garden clubs wherever she lived and was an active member in the Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos organization. She sat on the board at the Hellenic Towers in Atlanta where she also worked. Her hometown, Maysville, Kentucky, held her heart as she walked in life. She was always there for family and friends. Maria, Ms. Maria, Doña María, Thea Maria, Yiayia, Mom... she wore all of these hats with love and will be deeply missed by us all. Maria is preceded in death by her husband, James Angelo Mokas; and her son, Mark James Mokas. She is survived by her daughter, Randi Kay Mokas (Roy) Leonard; her grandsons, Mason Nicholas Leonard and Graydon Pierce Leonard; her daughter, Eleni (Jorge Morales) Mokas; and her brother, Gus Stergeos. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to The Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. There will be no funeral services due to COVID-19 so please include her in your thoughts and prayers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved