Maria Tynczuk (nee Pickel), 89, died May 10, 2020. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Alex; loving mother of Ed (Cheryl), Rainer (Catharina) and Erika (Ray) Froude; proud grandmother of Nick, Kaitlyn, Sam, Maximilian, Natasha and Amanda; cherished sister of Erika and Berta. Burial All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org would be appreciated. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the funeral will be private. The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, May 16 at 11:00am via Facebook. Log in to your Facebook account, go to Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory and "like" us to view.** For info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.