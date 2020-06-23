Maria Whelan, a force of nature, died suddenly on June 10, 2020 and all who knew her are left wondering how to fill the void she leaves behind. Maria was a fierce advocate for children and families and someone who never held back in any area of her life. She is survived by her husband of 40+ years, Jack Wuest, her three daughters, Catherine Mary Merritt, Ellen Rose Whelan-Wuest and Maeve Margaret Whelan-Wuest, their husbands Ian Merritt, Conor Stinson and Virgilio Larralde, and the lights of her life, her three grandchildren Teddy and Archie (Merritt) and Evie (Stinson). Maria is also survived by her 9 brothers and sisters, over 50 nieces and nephews, dozens of cousins, and leagues of friends and colleagues who love her dearly. Maria created community wherever she was and saw in every person someone worthy of respect, a good joke and a great story. She worked tirelessly to expand opportunity and happiness for as many people as possible and the world is forever changed by her.





