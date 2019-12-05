|
Maria Zajak (Zajaczuk), nee Petrenko; beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Walter (late Katherine), Nick and the late Dimitri; cherished grandmother of Nick (Kelly), Michael, and Andrew; great-grandmother of Noelle, and Nicholas. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago proceeding to St. John Brebeuf Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Info. 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
