Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Maria Zajak (Zajaczuk), nee Petrenko; beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Walter (late Katherine), Nick and the late Dimitri; cherished grandmother of Nick (Kelly), Michael, and Andrew; great-grandmother of Noelle, and Nicholas. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago proceeding to St. John Brebeuf Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Info. 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
