Marian A. Hecker
Marian A. Hecker nee Kelly. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. Hecker. Loving mother of Daniel Hecker & Martin (Brenda) Hecker. Cherished grandmother of Molly, Charles & Christopher. Dear sister of the late Martin & Virginia Kelly. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. All Services private. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
