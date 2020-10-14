1/1
Marian A. Zimmerman
1928 - 2020
Marian A. Zimmerman, a 60-year resident of Golfview Hills in Hinsdale, currently of La Grange Park, passed away on October 10 with her loving daughters by her side. She was born on August 20, 1928, in Danville, Illinois where she grew up. Marian graduated in 1950 from the University of Illinois with a degree in journalism. Following graduation, she moved to Chicago where her first professional job was writing copy for the Montgomery Ward catalog. She then worked at Ryerson Steel where she met her future husband, Paul. Later in life, Marian returned to school to get a master's degree in library science from Rosary College, earning the nickname, Marian the Librarian. Through her work as a long-time academic librarian at the College of DuPage, Marian spent a semester in London, England. She loved London, returning with each of her daughters, along with their families, on individual trips to share her love of the city. Marian leaves her children and grandchildren a legacy which includes the importance of education and a love of travel. Beloved wife of the late Paul K. Zimmerman. Loving mother of Susie (Dino) Marconi, Katie Zimmerman, Jane Zimmerman (Gary Campione), Margi (Brad) Wachowiak, and Patty (Steve) Mardula. Fond grandmother of Mike Cation, A.J. Zitzka, Becky Wachowiak (Galen Heyne), Cathy Mardula (Jen Nykiel), Zack (Lisa) Wachowiak, Meggie Wachowiak, Patrick (Becca) Mardula, Chris Moy, Carrie Moy, Samantha Marconi, and Nick Marconi. Great-grandmother of Marnie, London, Rory, and Daniel. A visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 17 at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL 60527. Private family interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the College of DuPage Foundation, 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. For information 630-325-2300, www.Adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
