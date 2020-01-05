|
|
Marian D. Stettler, 89, passed away at home on December 23, 2019. She is survived by Clifford, her loving husband of 58 years; her son Peter (Kim) and daughter Linda; her granddaughters Megan and Hannah; and her sister in law Janice, wife of her late brother Ray Drebing. A physical education teacher, counselor and librarian for CPS, Marian began her career as a teacher for the US Army stationed in Paris and suburban Chicago school districts. Marian served as president of the Wildwood Elementary, Taft High School, and regional PTAs. Marian was active at Edgebrook Community Church where she led the youth group and was a member of the Women's Club, and later at Park Ridge Community Church also in the Women's Club. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Park Ridge Community Church, 100 S. Courtland Ave, Park Ridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marian's name to either or JDRF.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020