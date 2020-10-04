1/
Marian E. Wetterling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian E. Wetterling, age 102, of Evanston. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Charles Wetterling. Dear sister of the late Charles (the late Marjorie), and the late Lucille Wetterling. Devoted aunt of Charles (Carol), Betty (the late Ronald) Olson, and the late Frank (the late Mary Jane) Wetterling. Loving great aunt of Mark (Leigh) Wetterling, Steven Wetterling, Keith Olson, Jane Clifford, Lisa (John) Spano, and Marianne (Mark) Forrest. Dear great-great aunt, cousin, and beloved friend of many. Marian leaves behind her devoted caregiver Halina. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's name may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Marian Wetterling.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved