Marian E. Wetterling, age 102, of Evanston. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Charles Wetterling. Dear sister of the late Charles (the late Marjorie), and the late Lucille Wetterling. Devoted aunt of Charles (Carol), Betty (the late Ronald) Olson, and the late Frank (the late Mary Jane) Wetterling. Loving great aunt of Mark (Leigh) Wetterling, Steven Wetterling, Keith Olson, Jane Clifford, Lisa (John) Spano, and Marianne (Mark) Forrest. Dear great-great aunt, cousin, and beloved friend of many. Marian leaves behind her devoted caregiver Halina. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's name may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
