Marian Epsteen, age 95, nee Feldman, beloved wife of Earl David Epsteen; loving mother of Karen (Daniel Luber) Wickman, Joyce (Paul) Bery, and the late Ralph Epsteen; proud grandmother of Eric Wickman, Amanda Bery, Geoffrey Bery, and Sean Epsteen; dear sister of the late Edith Polster, Shirley Tarnopol, and Ruth Handler. Service and interment have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019