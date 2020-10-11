(nee Flanagan). Age 63. Beloved wife of 40 years to Jim Ward. Devoted mother of James (Kim), Terry, Mark, and Grace Ward. Proud grandmother of Paige and Mia. Loving daughter of Catherine and the late Bernard Flanagan. Adored sister of Bernard, Margaret, Cathy, Terry, Jimmy, Tom, Marty, Jane, and Virginia. Dear sister-in-law and aunt of many. Mass and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077 or Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated.
Please leave a memory for the family on Marian's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878