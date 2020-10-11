1/
Marian F. Ward
(nee Flanagan). Age 63. Beloved wife of 40 years to Jim Ward. Devoted mother of James (Kim), Terry, Mark, and Grace Ward. Proud grandmother of Paige and Mia. Loving daughter of Catherine and the late Bernard Flanagan. Adored sister of Bernard, Margaret, Cathy, Terry, Jimmy, Tom, Marty, Jane, and Virginia. Dear sister-in-law and aunt of many. Mass and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077 or Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated.

Please leave a memory for the family on Marian's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I was a friend of hers from the walking trail. We would stop and talk on occasion. God be with you all. Maureen
Friend
October 10, 2020
Dear Jim,
Nick & I are so sorry for you and your families loss. What a beautiful person she was. Our thoughts are with you always. Love you❤
Nick & Bridget Delesio
Family
October 9, 2020
Dear Jim and family,
I know this has been a very difficult time for all of you. You pulled together so beautifully to care for Marian
I could think of to say is, "There's one more angel in heaven."
My thoughts and prayers continue to be with you all.
Fr. Steve Dombrowski
Friend
October 9, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss of Marian, my heart aches for all of you. I will always fondly remember all the family parties that we shared together. I will keep her in my prayers and in my heart
God Bless You All
KathIe Finneke Guzik
Kathleen Guzik
Family
