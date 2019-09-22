|
Marian H. Botterman nee Harrington, 91 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Mark (Ramsey), Mary Jo (Dr. Ralph) Losey, Terry (Katie), Katie (Tom) Buxton, Kevin (Lori) and Michael (Mary), the late Tim and Patrick; loved grandmother of Tara (Ryan) Drum, Casey, (Danielle), Dan, Tim, Sean, Megan Botterman, Patrick and Connor Buxton, and great grandmother of Parker, Tessa, Hailey and Connor. Funeral Mass 11:00 am, Wednesday, at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 10:00 am until 10:45 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Harper College Educational Foundation (note Patrick Botterman Scholarship Fund) 1200 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019