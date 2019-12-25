Home

Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Marian Honquest


1942 - 2019
Marian Honquest Obituary
Marian Honquest, 77, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. Sunday, Eulogies: 6:15 pm Sunday, Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Private Interment. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Mother & Unborn Baby Care or a charity supporting Dementia Research.

Marian Therese Carew Honquest was born October 3, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Roche Carew. She was a graduate of Visitation Schools in Chicago and was a Registered Nurse.

On August 17, 1968, she married Jim Honquest and they were members of St. Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Zurich, IL. They transferred to Texas in 1980 and lived in Mansfield for the past 32 years. Marian dedicated her life to helping others through her volunteer work with Mother and Unborn Baby Care, Rose Life, and John Bosco Home School. She was a lay member of the Discalced Carmelites and an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Joseph Carew. Survivors: Husband, of 51 years, Jim Honquest; son, Mike Honquest and wife, Mary Carol, and their children, Dan, Shannon, Michael, Matthew and Bridget, of Elmhurst, IL; daughter, Kristen Honquest and her children, Katie, Kelsey and Kylie of Fort Worth; daughter, Kathy Cash and her husband, Mike, and their son, Braedon, of Fort Worth.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019
