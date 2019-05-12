Home

Marian J. (Cicio) Concialdi

Our Beloved Mom died peacefully on May 8, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rose (Armato); Sister's Shirley and Madeline; Her Loving Husband Anthony "Tony" CPD; Son Anthony "TJ" CPD; Daughter Roseann Slota (Tom) and Grandson Eric CPD. She is survived by her Son's Frank (Debbie), Michael (Nancy), Thomas (Cindy), and Daughter's Lisa Sims (Charles) and Jena Hoffmeister (Marc). Her Grandchildren Frank (Becky), Anthony, Mark, Elizabeth Hartlaub (Mark), Rachel, Jessica, Jenny, Brent, Jaclyn Donahue (Peter), Tyler, Hope, Grace and Nicole; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and her closest and dearest cousin Antoinette. She made friends of everyone she met and was loved by all. Burial at Crystal Lake Memorial Park will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 12 to May 19, 2019
