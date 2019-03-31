Home

Marian Jelinek Obituary
Marian Jelinek, nee Kenar, age 89, of North Riverside; beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Jelinek; devoted mother of Tom Jelinek, Dr. Christopher (Lori) Jelinek and Susan (The late Joel) Troppito; proud grandma of Brad (fiancé Erica), Drew (Megan), Adam (Jamie), Kara, Megan (Andy), and Alex (girlfriend Kelly); loving great grandma of Allie, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Bennet and Maci with three great grandchildren on the way; sister of Alice Kenar and Diane (Dale) Day; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marian was devoted to her family whom she loved very much. She always looked forward to her Holiday decorating and loved watching soap operas. She enjoyed ordering Uber Eats and watching The Young and Restless, who will now have one less viewer. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Monday 10:30 A.M. to Mater Christi Church, corner of 10th Ave. and 24th Street, North Riverside. Mass 11 A.M. Interment private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
