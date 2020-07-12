Dr. Marian "Gabby" Kneer passed away peacefully on July 3rd in her home at Senior Star at Weber Place, Romeoville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Gertrude (nee Kelch) Kneer, brothers Jack and Richard Kneer, and dear friend and professional colleague Dr. Helen Heitmann. She is survived by her sister Doris Oberle, brother Tom Kneer and many nieces and nephews.Marian was born in Peoria, Illinois on March 8, 1924. She attended Peoria Woodruff High School, continuing her education at Illinois State University where she earned Bachelor and Master degrees in Education, Physical Education major. Marian later received a PhD. In Education at the University of Michigan.Marian first taught physical education, becoming girl's department leader at East Peoria High School from 1949 to 1969. From 1969 to 1988, Dr. Kneer taught at the University of Illinois Chicago, becoming Director of Graduate Studies in Physical Education, retiring as Professor Emeritus. Until 1995, she served as Director of Physical Education Continuing Education.As a youth and while attending Illinois State University, Marian played on competitive girl's teams of Basketball, Field Hockey and Softball. These early successful competitive experiences in girls sports, supported by her education, helped explain Marian's passion to lead and help improve the profession.Peorians remember Marian as an outstanding softball catcher, playing for the Caterpillar Dieselettes from 1943 to 1949. She was inducted into the Woodruff High School Hall of Fame, Illinois Softball Hall of Fame, Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame and Illinois Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She co-authored with C. McCord a book "Softball-Fast and Slow Pitch" 7 updated editions. Marian is still remembered by campers and counselors for directing from 1956-69 Camp Tapawingo in the Bloomington-Normal area. In Pre-Title IX years (1972) Marian, in cooperation with women physical education leaders across Illinois, successfully convinced High School Principals to vote and add Girl's Interscholastic Athletics to the governing body of the Illinois High School Association.Throughout the state of Illinois, Marian became a strong and influential leader in promoting quality Physical Education programs in adding her expertise in Curriculum and Instruction. She was active in helping develop standards and evaluative criteria for Kindergarten to 12th grade curriculums. Marian became President of Illinois Association of Health Physical Education and Dance (IAHPERD) in 1972 but remained active, leading and serving. Her contributions, writings and service were acknowledged by high awards and honors. After she retired, Marian continued to consult and evaluate school districts concerning quality Physical Education programming. She authored over 70 articles. Marian co-authored the book with Helen Heitmann; "Physical Education Instructional Techniques: An Individualized Humanistic Approach". She attended all state and national conferences and conventions, giving presentations and conducting workshops. Marian's expertise, knowledge and leadership became a welcomed contribution to the National Association for Sport and Physical Education (NASPE), the organization that included all age levels, sport/athletics in schools, universities, and wellness activities for all ages. She became President of NASPE in 1986. Marian received several NASPE and AAHPERD awards. In 2004, at the AAHPERD national convention, Marian was inducted in the NASPE Physical Education Hall of Fame where she stated, "… I received my greatest honor. I felt honored and humbled."In 1999, Marian moved to the Carillon community in Plainfield, sharing the home with Helen Heitmann. Her new retirement lifestyle became socializing with friends and neighbors on the patio, playing golf, riding her bike through the community, traveling the world, spending winters in Florida, gardening and daily following her beloved Chicago Cubs. In 2017, Marian sold her house in Carillon, moving to Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville.Marian always remained grateful and loyal to Illinois State University. The University and Athletic Department acknowledged her life contributions, honoring her with several honors. In 2016, she received The Golden Redbird Award. This award was given by the Athletic Department to a donor who has distinguished themselves as someone who has made a difference with their philanthropy, giving back, and supporting Illinois State Athletics. Marian financially donated funding to refurbish and upgrade the Women's softball stadium, fields and facilities. Upon completion and dedication in 2009, the ISU Women's Softball stadium is now named "The Marian Kneer Stadium." Friends and family attended the dedication and watched Marian throw out the first pitch.But the lifetime passion for the Chicago Cubs and "Maybe next year" talk finally came true for her in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series.A memorial service will be held at Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes, in Plainfield, at a later date.