Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pascal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Masella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian L. Masella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian L. Masella Obituary
Marian Masella nee Moore, 90; beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Anthony (Mary), Sheila (Jim Hobt), Kenneth (Margaret), Maureen and Kathleen (Marvin McClure); cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Joan Cecconi; fond aunt and friend to many. Funeral Friday 11 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pro-Life Action League, prolifeaction.org. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now