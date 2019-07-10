|
Marian Masella nee Moore, 90; beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Anthony (Mary), Sheila (Jim Hobt), Kenneth (Margaret), Maureen and Kathleen (Marvin McClure); cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Joan Cecconi; fond aunt and friend to many. Funeral Friday 11 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pro-Life Action League, prolifeaction.org. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019