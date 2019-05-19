|
|
Marian M. Wells, nee Mather, age 102; beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wells; loving mother of Joseph, D.D.S. (Adele) Wells; dear grandmother of Jason (Elizabeth) Wells; great grandmother of Joey and Scarlett; fond sister of Leon "Cork" Preston. Funeral services are being held in Jacksonville, Illinois. Interment, Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019