Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian M. Wells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian M. Wells Obituary
Marian M. Wells, nee Mather, age 102; beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wells; loving mother of Joseph, D.D.S. (Adele) Wells; dear grandmother of Jason (Elizabeth) Wells; great grandmother of Joey and Scarlett; fond sister of Leon "Cork" Preston. Funeral services are being held in Jacksonville, Illinois. Interment, Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now