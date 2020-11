Marian Nakagawa, nee Fujimoto, age 95, born in Armona, California and lived in Chicago, Illinois, mother of Susan and Nancy, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shunichi Nakagawa. Condolences can be sent to Nakagawa, 3736 N. Bell, Chicago, Illinois 60618. Any memories or stories you can share of her will be placed in a remembrance book for her family and friends. Services private. Info 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com