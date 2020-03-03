|
Marian Powell, nee Feldman, age 97 ½. Beloved daughter of the late Sam and Rebecca. Adored wife and Zskite of the late Arthur Powell for 65 ½ years. Loving mother of Sandy (Allen) Tepper, Eileen (the late Kenny) Levin, and Leslie (Norman) Finkel. Cherished Nanni of Brian (Adi) Finkel and Rebecca (Bin) Dauber, and proud grandmother of Beth (Dave) Benoudiz, Fran (Scott) Rosenberg, Eric Tepper (Wendy Landow), Ben (Sydney) Levin and Danny (Edie) Levin. Cherished great grandmother of 8. Adored sister of the late Max, Edward and Maishe Feldman. Marian had the irrepressible good humor and fun-loving personality that lifted the spirits of everyone she met.
Chapel service Wednesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials in her memory to Chai Lifeline, 6600 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712. For information and condolences, 847.255.3520 or shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020