was welcomed home by his creator on Wednesday June 10th, 2020, at the age of 64. Marian was born in Buzau, Romania and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Marian had many achievements in his life including owning his business for 25 years, inspiring his family members in their own successes, and ensuring those around him were full of drive and a consistent desire to keep going no matter what obstacles were to arise. Marian was a focused and determined spirit with a sincere passion for life and laughter, but his number one mission was to make sure anyone who needed help received it. His family was most loved by him, and beyond those closest to him, he was always there with a smile on his face. Marian, we are devastated and will miss you every minute of every day. We love you!!!
Visitation will be held at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors at 50 West Dr, Park Forest, IL, 60466 on Friday June 19th, 2020 from 9-11 AM with a burial service to follow. A small gathering at a private residence will be held in the afternoon and the family asks you contact them directly if you wish to join. For information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.