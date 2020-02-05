Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian S. Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian S. Lucas Obituary
Marian S. Lucas (nee Dold), age 83, loving wife and best friend of the late Paul F. for 62 years. Cherished mother of Stephen (late Erin) Lucas, Elizabeth (Daniel) Ritzenthaler, Rosemary (Jerry) Kolman, Mark (Sarah) Lucas, Kate (Beau) Medlock, James (Kathy) Lucas, Timothy (Melissa) Lucas and Jeanne (Jack) Piech. Grandmother of Dana (Tim), Matthew (Shawndelle), Vicky, Bill, Maggie, Megan (William), Erin, Kelly, Austin, Collette, Tim, Jake, Caleb, Nate, Bridget, Kitty (Jason), Max (Joanna), Faith, Elijah, Bruce, Molly, Preston, Reka, Ellie, Thomas, Gracie, Rita, Sarah and Lucas. Great-grandmother of Emma, Caroline, and Timothy. Sister of Anthony (Catherine), the late Gregory (Marie), late Rosalie, and Robert (Jane) Dold. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 3 to 8pm Thursday, Feb. 6 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:15am Friday, Feb. 7 from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange for Mass at 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rosalie Dold Center for Children in Villa Park or The Congregation of St. Joseph in LaGrange Park are appreciated. Funeral info 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -