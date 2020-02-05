|
Marian S. Lucas (nee Dold), age 83, loving wife and best friend of the late Paul F. for 62 years. Cherished mother of Stephen (late Erin) Lucas, Elizabeth (Daniel) Ritzenthaler, Rosemary (Jerry) Kolman, Mark (Sarah) Lucas, Kate (Beau) Medlock, James (Kathy) Lucas, Timothy (Melissa) Lucas and Jeanne (Jack) Piech. Grandmother of Dana (Tim), Matthew (Shawndelle), Vicky, Bill, Maggie, Megan (William), Erin, Kelly, Austin, Collette, Tim, Jake, Caleb, Nate, Bridget, Kitty (Jason), Max (Joanna), Faith, Elijah, Bruce, Molly, Preston, Reka, Ellie, Thomas, Gracie, Rita, Sarah and Lucas. Great-grandmother of Emma, Caroline, and Timothy. Sister of Anthony (Catherine), the late Gregory (Marie), late Rosalie, and Robert (Jane) Dold. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 3 to 8pm Thursday, Feb. 6 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:15am Friday, Feb. 7 from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange for Mass at 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rosalie Dold Center for Children in Villa Park or The Congregation of St. Joseph in LaGrange Park are appreciated. Funeral info 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020