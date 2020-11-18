Marian S. Magnuson, 95, of Venice, FL was welcomed home Saturday, November 14, 2020. Marian was born September 20, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Chester and Mildred Swan and moved to Venice in 1990. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis and enjoyed singing in the choir and planning social events. Marian was preceded in death by a son, Donald, and her husband of 60 yrs, Robert. Together, they loved square dancing, traveling and camping. Surviving are her sons Richard (Judy) Magnuson; James (Christine) Magnuson; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Due to Covid, Marian's life will be celebrated with a private family service on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Park Ridge, IL with Pastor Peter Lundberg officiating. A video celebrating Marian's life will be shared on her family's Facebook pages at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis, FL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home (847)823-5122.