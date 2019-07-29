|
Dr. Marian Sowa, 64
Chicago native and long-time Veterans' Administration (VA) Hospital neurologist Dr. Marian Sowa passed away peacefully at home in Southern California July 7. She was 64 years old and recently retired from 30-plus years of VA service in Long Beach, CA as an epilepsy specialist. Over the years, Dr. Sowa taught many residents from the nearby University of California, Irvine, Medical School.
Raised on the Northwest side of Chicago, Dr. Sowa graduated from Mother Theodore Guerin College Preparatory High School in River Grove, IL (1972), the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1976) and Loyola University, Chicago, Medical School (1979). She completed her residency in neurology at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, three years later and a year's fellowship in Chicago.
Dr. Sowa is survived by her sister, Constance Sowa Nemec, of Los Angeles, brother-in-law Richard Nemec; nephew Mark Nemec and Suzanne, of Fairfield, CT; niece Khia Dozier Nemec, of Inglewood, CA; and three great-nephews (Alexander, Teddy, and Philip) and a great-niece (Kit), all in Fairfield, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sabina Sowa, brother Paul Sowa, and niece Kristen Nemec.
