Marian Suszko, 84, beloved husband of Irena, nee Rutkowska; loving father of Grazyna Suszko (Frederick Rector) and Robert Suszko. Devoted grandfather of Madeleine and George Rector. Cherished brother of the late Bronislaw (late Bronislawa) Suszko. Dear brother-in-law of Marysia, Leokadia, Stanislawa, late Alex. late Antoni, late Zygmunt, late Czeslawa and late Leonarda. Fond uncle and friend of many.
Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL. Funeral Friday, August 23, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, going in procession to St. Hyacinth Basilica for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
