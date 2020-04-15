Home

Mariann T. Kennelly


1924 - 2020
Mariann T. Kennelly passed away early on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, of pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Mariann was born on June 21, 1924, in Saugatuck, Michigan to Roy and Margaret Bedore. She was preceded in death by her sister, Winnifred (John) McDonnell, her brother John (Dolores) Bedore, and her husband Robert. Mariann is survived by her six children: Patrick (Juli) Kennelly, Marikay Slosar, Peter Kennelly, Richard Kennelly, Raymond (Carlene) Kennelly, and Margaret Kennelly; seven grandchildren: Ryan Kennelly, Timothy (Christina) Kennelly, Patrick John Kennelly, Margaret (Kristopher) Schrader, Kathleen (Timothy) O'Daniel, Kayla Kennelly, and Connor Kennelly; and five great-grandchildren: Maizy Schrader, Beckett Schrader, Molly O'Daniel, Anne O'Daniel, and Lucas Kennelly. Mariann's life was buttressed by the twin pillars of faith and family. She was raised in Chicago and spent her married life in Hometown, Illinois where she was an active member of Our Lady of Loretto Parish, but it was Saugatuck, Michigan that remained her favorite place and the home of her heart's desire.

A memorial service for Mariann will be held at St. Peter's Church in Douglas, MI, once Covid restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, we request a donation in her memory to the Land Conservancy of West Michigan [https://naturenearby.org/].
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
