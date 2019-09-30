Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Providence
4200 N. Austin Ave
Mariann Therese Guider


1954 - 2019
Mariann Therese Guider Obituary
Mariann Therese Guider (1954-2019); beloved daughter of the late Eletta nee Chiappetta and Thomas F.; dearly loved sister of Sr. Margaret Eletta Guider, OSF; treasured niece and cousin of many, and special friend to loved ones around the world. Enthusiastic and radiant with joy, Mariann lived life to the fullest and was a blessing in the lives of all who knew her. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral home 5917 W. Irving Park Road (½ East of Austin) and Tuesday 8:30 AM until time of Mass, 10 AM, at St. Mary of Providence, 4200 N. Austin Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary of Providence would be gratefully appreciated. For info 773-777-3944 or www. GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
