Mariann Williams Kelly, born in Chicago on December 23, 1920, passed away peacefully at home in East Norwalk, CT on October 22, 2020, at the age of 99.



She was proud of her deep roots in Chicago and cherished her seventy summers on Medicine Lake, Father Williams Road, in Three Lakes, Wisconsin.



Blessed with a curious mind, Mariann always had a book or two going and started each day with a cup of coffee and The New York Times. She was always up for an adventure with family and friends and yet when asked the secret to her long and healthy life, her favorite reply was "naps and vacations".



Mariann and the late Michael Joseph Kelly, also of Chicago, met at DePaul University. They were married on June 5th, 1943 while Mike was stationed as a naval aviator at Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn. Mariann always relished the special nature of their wartime wedding at Our Lady's Chapel, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Manhattan. After the ceremony, performed by her brother Francis T. Williams CSV, the wedding party and their guests walked to the Waldorf Astoria for a bridal brunch.



She is the loving mother of Mary Pat (Martin Sheerin), Roseann (Ernie Strapazon), Margaret (William Murray), Susan (Edward Panian), Nancy (Bruce Jarchow), and Michael (Martha Hall Kelly). Devoted grandmother of Edward (Jen), Maggie (Jon), Homer (Katie), Kerry (Wiley), Michael (Youngjee), Luke (Kara), Charlie, Katherine, Patrick, Bertram, Mary (Chase), Michael IV, and joyful great-grandmother of Aidan, Eddie, Jack, Charlie, Evelyn, Billy, Luke, Clare, Cash and one on the way.



Mariann loved and was loved by her many nieces, nephews, and godchildren, and their families. She enjoyed an amazing group of friends whose children and grandchildren stayed uniquely close to her.



Honored to be born the year women won the right to vote, she remained an ardent champion of women's rights her whole life.



In lieu of flowers...VOTE.





