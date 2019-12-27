|
Beloved wife of the late Duane. Loving mother of Mark (Susan), Denise (Henry) Looyer, Duane, Jr., and Philip Becker (Dee Hicks). Cherished grandmother of Mark, Jr., Scott (Allison), Jacob, and Zachary. Aunt of many. Visitation Friday, Dec 27, 2019 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 11:00 am from Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park to Our Mother Theodore Guerin St. Cyprian Church for mass 11:30 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019