Marianne A. Usiak (nee Bykowski), beloved wife of Robert; devoted mother of Michael (Nancy) Usiak, Thomas (Kathleen) Usiak, Karen (Greg) WInkler and Carol McNally; loving grandmother of Dylan Pennington, Haley McNally, Anthony Usiak, Connor Pennington, Lauren Usiak, Colin McNally and Ashlyn Winkler. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. VIsitation Wednesday 4:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019