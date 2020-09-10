1/1
Marianne Bach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Bach, nee Adam, beloved wife of the late Josef, fond mother of Lydia (John) Ronning and the late Anna Maria Bach, proud grandmother of Alex Ronning and Eric Ronning, sister of the late Anton Adam and the late Anny Grote.

Marianne, 95, was born into a German community in rural Yugoslavia. She grew up the daughter of a blacksmith and learned to become a seamstress. World War II upended that idyllic upbringing. Marianne lost her home and her parents, and spent years in a Russian labor camp. In 1951, she emigrated to Chicago with her new husband, Josef. Through sheer grit and determination, they made a good life for their children, Lydia and Ria, and later their grandchildren, Alex and Eric.

As our family matriarch, Marianne was both fierce and loving. Known to all as "Oma", she was admired for her talents in cooking, baking and sewing. Family, friends and lucky neighbors enjoyed her Austrian pastries and German cookies at Christmas, which she so industriously made and charitably dispensed. She loved playing Scrabble and delighted in winning against the younger, more educated college graduates. Her favorite word: "aqua". We will miss her wit and humor, and her unwavering dedication to family. The immense pain of her loss is overcome only by the strength she left us with. We love you Oma, now and forever.

Visitation is Friday, Sept. 11 from 5:30-8pm at Meiszner Funeral Home, 5624 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL.

Funeral Services are Saturday, September 12, 10:00 am at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave, Chicago, IL.

Interment at St. Joseph Cemetary.

For more information contact

Meiszner Funeral Home, at 773-736-9000.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Central from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meiszner Funeral Home
5624 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 736-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved