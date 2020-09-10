Marianne Bach, nee Adam, beloved wife of the late Josef, fond mother of Lydia (John) Ronning and the late Anna Maria Bach, proud grandmother of Alex Ronning and Eric Ronning, sister of the late Anton Adam and the late Anny Grote.



Marianne, 95, was born into a German community in rural Yugoslavia. She grew up the daughter of a blacksmith and learned to become a seamstress. World War II upended that idyllic upbringing. Marianne lost her home and her parents, and spent years in a Russian labor camp. In 1951, she emigrated to Chicago with her new husband, Josef. Through sheer grit and determination, they made a good life for their children, Lydia and Ria, and later their grandchildren, Alex and Eric.



As our family matriarch, Marianne was both fierce and loving. Known to all as "Oma", she was admired for her talents in cooking, baking and sewing. Family, friends and lucky neighbors enjoyed her Austrian pastries and German cookies at Christmas, which she so industriously made and charitably dispensed. She loved playing Scrabble and delighted in winning against the younger, more educated college graduates. Her favorite word: "aqua". We will miss her wit and humor, and her unwavering dedication to family. The immense pain of her loss is overcome only by the strength she left us with. We love you Oma, now and forever.



Visitation is Friday, Sept. 11 from 5:30-8pm at Meiszner Funeral Home, 5624 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL.



Funeral Services are Saturday, September 12, 10:00 am at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave, Chicago, IL.



Interment at St. Joseph Cemetary.



For more information contact



Meiszner Funeral Home, at 773-736-9000.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store