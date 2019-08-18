|
Marianne Blanas nee Mitchell, 91, beloved wife of the late Theodore; loving mother of Connie (Steve Perreault) Mullins, Robert Blanas, William Blanas, Paula (Charles) Farwell, Diane (Jym Cernak) Blanas and Lawrence (Vicky) Blanas; devoted grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 10; dear sister of Joan (Peter) Christopolous and the late Connie (late Otto) Schreiber; sister-in-law of the late George (late Bessie) Blanas and the late Christine (late James) Rozaklis. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave, Wilmette. Funeral service Tuesday 10 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019