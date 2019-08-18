Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Rd
Glenview, IL
View Map
Marianne Blanas Obituary
Marianne Blanas nee Mitchell, 91, beloved wife of the late Theodore; loving mother of Connie (Steve Perreault) Mullins, Robert Blanas, William Blanas, Paula (Charles) Farwell, Diane (Jym Cernak) Blanas and Lawrence (Vicky) Blanas; devoted grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 10; dear sister of Joan (Peter) Christopolous and the late Connie (late Otto) Schreiber; sister-in-law of the late George (late Bessie) Blanas and the late Christine (late James) Rozaklis. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave, Wilmette. Funeral service Tuesday 10 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
