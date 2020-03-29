|
Marianne Braasch nee Lamz born on June 16, 1936 in Elgin, IL passed away on March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Sandra Heinz and Susan (Richard) Zarek. Crazy Grandma of Brian (Rachael) Heinz, Bradley (Amy) Heinz, Michael Heinz, Adam (Kelly) Zarek and Alex Zarek. Gigi of Hannah and Henri Heinz, Baby Heinz (May 2020), and Bodee Zarek. Devoted sister of Richard (Susan) Lamz, Carol Jean (LeRoy) Herra and Charles (Sharon) Lamz. Fond sister-in-law to Ann (the late Kenneth Braasch). Aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Long-time employee of Danley Garage World. She leaves behind many good friends from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Melrose Park, Veteran's Park District and Elmwood Park Bus Tours. Interment private. A celebration of life to be held when the world becomes a safer, healthier place where people can share memories and hugs. Arrangements made by Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home in Elmhurst.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020