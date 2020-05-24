Marianne C. Daly, nee Catalano, of Westchester, age 85. Loving mother of Eddie, Mary Pat (Joe) Murray, Bob (Katie), Annie (John) O'Rourke, Marianne Brennan and Jimmy Daly CPD; proud grandmother of Maggie, Susie (Dominic), Amy (Spence), Katie (Tim), Tom (Jill), Maggie, Meg, John Blaney, Matthew (Neha), Meghan, Shannon and Mike; great-grandmother of Ella and Connor; cherished daughter of the late Sam and Ange Catalano; dear sister of the late Lee (Doris) Catalano. Services are private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.