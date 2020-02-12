Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Marianne C. Dinella nee Lampugnano, 68; Devoted wife of Vince; Cherished mother of Vince (Allison), Phil (Jamie), Danny (Noele) and David (Jenna); Loving grandmother of Vince, Mollie, Sadie, Anne, Emma, Juliette and soon to be Gino and Gisele; Beloved daughter of the late Phillip and the late Mollie Lampugnano; Dear sister of Patricia (the late Gary) Drase, June (Ev) Rubis, Phil (Fanny) Lampugnano and Sharon (Carlo) Capobianco; Dearest friend of Joan Fantozzi, Phyllis Melone and Jessie Vainisi; Dear aunt to many. Memorial Visitation will take place Thursday Feb. 13th from 3:00 p.m. until time of prayer service at 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment private. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
