|
|
Marianne C. Dinella nee Lampugnano, 68; Devoted wife of Vince; Cherished mother of Vince (Allison), Phil (Jamie), Danny (Noele) and David (Jenna); Loving grandmother of Vince, Mollie, Sadie, Anne, Emma, Juliette and soon to be Gino and Gisele; Beloved daughter of the late Phillip and the late Mollie Lampugnano; Dear sister of Patricia (the late Gary) Drase, June (Ev) Rubis, Phil (Fanny) Lampugnano and Sharon (Carlo) Capobianco; Dearest friend of Joan Fantozzi, Phyllis Melone and Jessie Vainisi; Dear aunt to many. Memorial Visitation will take place Thursday Feb. 13th from 3:00 p.m. until time of prayer service at 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment private. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020