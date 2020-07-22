1/1
Marianne C. Dreyfus
Marianne C. Dreyfus, nee Berlak, age 95, beloved wife of the late Rabbi A. Stanley Dreyfus, loving mother of Dr. James N. Dreyfus (Rabbi Ellen Weinberg Dreyfus) and the late Richard B. Dreyfus (Helen Dreyfus), adored grandmother of Benjamin Dreyfus (Rabbi Elizabeth Richman), Lina Wallace (Dr. Adam Wallace), David Dreyfus (Lauren Butterfield), Daniel Dreyfus, and Adam Dreyfus. Cherished great-grandmother of Sivan, Yonatan, Eitan, Avital, and Penina. Private graveside services in New York. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leo Baeck Institute, 15 West 16th St., NY, NY 10011, www.lbi.org, or Central Conference of American Rabbis, 355 Lexington Ave., NY, NY 10017, www.ccarnet.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
July 21, 2020
Sending our profound condolences. They abide with cherished memories of the family’s beloved Marianne. What a life and what a legacy she leaves. She is now at peace and with the loved ones who have been waiting for her. May Gd bless you all.
Charles & Madeline Dreifus
Friend
