Marianne C. Layden, of Naperville, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 71 years old. Marianne attended St. Peter and Paul School in Naperville, IL, Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, IL, Mundelein College in Chicago for her undergraduate studies and lastly received her Masters of Science Degree in Educational Administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. Marianne was a true scholar and believed in the importance of a Catholic education for all children. She devoted the 38 years of her teaching career explicitly to Catholic schools in the area including; St. John The Baptist in Winfield, IL, St. Walter in Roselle, IL and concluding with 26 years at St. Petronille in Glen Ellyn, IL. During her teaching career Marianne gave freely of her time coordinating the production of the school's yearbook and gave the opportunity to many students to learn the art of it. Marianne loved to garden and will always be remembered for her labors of love and hours spent creating such beautiful landscapes and many of us enjoyed the fruits of her delicious garden vegetables. After her retirement in 2010, she loved to travel with family to Hilton Head Island, SC, Door County, WI and New Buffalo, MI. Golf was Marianne's passion and she enjoyed numerous outings with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Thomas J. and Ellen Jane Layden and her brother William. Marianne is survived by her siblings: Thomas (Elaine) Layden, Steve (Nancy) Layden, Patricia (Ron) Seliga, Margaret (Tom) McCarthy, Laura (Edmond) Seliga and Sharon (John) Larson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 36 N Ellsworth St, Naperville, IL 60563, on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the St. Petronille Catholic School: 425 Prospect Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 or Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart Monastery, 1910 Maple Ave, Lisle, IL 60532.