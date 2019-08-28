|
Marianne Frances McGehee, age 86, a full-time wife, mother and grandmother died Monday. August 26, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1933, in Chicago. Marianne spent her life dedicated to her family. She married her childhood sweetheart; the late Daniel McGehee on November 11, 1951 at St. Philip Benizi
Church in Chicago. Mrs. McGehee has lived in Bensenville since 1959. She enjoyed Marriott plays with her daughters, Cubs games with her children and yearly trips to Michigan with the entire family. Marianne cherished her family and is now resting peacefully with her loved ones that have gone before her; grandparents Paul (Mary DeVona) Martino, parents Carl (Frances Rutke) Martino, oldest daughter Caryn and husband Daniel. Left to cherish her memories include a son Douglas (Judi Jones) McGehee of Addison, three daughters Cynthia (Nickolas) Filip of Bloomingdale; Lori (Fred) Friedl of Gurnee, and Cheryl (Rich) Dubrava Jr. of Bloomington; ten grandchildren; Wayne (Kim Wise) Schulatz of Las Vegas, NV, Dan McGehee of Addison, Dave McGehee of Glendale Heights, Danielle (Travis) Aungst of Lake Villa, Stephanie Friedl of Round Lake Beach, Scott Filip of Houston, TX, Nicholas Friedl of Bloomington, Christopher Filip of Bloomingdale, Riccardo and Vinnie Dubrava of Bloomington, two great grandchildren Alicia and Rebel, along with many beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service Thursday 9:00am from Geils Funeral Home 260 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, IL proceeding to Holy Ghost Church 254 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at the funeral home. For funeral info call 630-766-3232 or www.geilsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019