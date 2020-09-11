Marianne Guerrini Boe, J.D., M.Ed, age 66, of Wilmette passed away on September 3, 2020.She was the proud and loving mother to Elizabeth, Conor, and Devin Boe; beloved sister of Kathleen (Marty Peters) Walsh and Timothy (Catherine) Guerrini; cherished aunt of Stephen Walsh (Sarah Drumm), Nicole McFaul (Shawn), Michael and Christine Guerrini and great-aunt to Luna and Tommy Drumm Walsh; former spouse of Michael Boe. She was a treasured friend to many. Marianne was born May 5, 1954 in Ottawa, Illinois to Joseph and Catherine (Dooley) Guerrini. After graduating from Loyola University Chicago in 1974 and law school at the University of Illinois in 1977, she became a skilled trial attorney, later a litigation partner in a large Chicago law firm, business owner, a vice-president in an international corporation, and also taught at local universities. After receiving a Masters of Education from Loyola University in 2001, Marianne found her greatest professional joy as a high school teacher, chairing the social studies departments at Resurrection High School and Regina Dominican High School where countless students were inspired by her motto of "Real women speak up!" An independent, lifelong scholar who immersed herself in learning about different cultures and people, Marianne was known for being an extensive traveler, voracious reader, her love of the arts, her involvement in civic and community organizations, and her incredible intelligence. She created a home where everyone was welcomed, experienced her incredible cooking and creativity, and were treated as family. She was a life mentor to many whose path she crossed. Marianne and her irreplaceable laugh will be deeply missed by many including her family to whom she was fiercely dedicated. Due to the limitations of Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held privately with a Celebration of Life to be held later. To view the service on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. and for memorial information go to www.donnellanfuneral.com
