Marianne H. Pollard (nee O'Neill), age 90, beloved wife for nearly 68 years of the late Andrew; loving mother of Ellen Elias, Michael (Moira), Mary Kay (Dave) Buysse, Patrick (Rose), and Daniel (Jorie) Pollard. Proud "Grandma" of Matt (Laura) Elias, Nora (Mat) Bloom; Drew Pollard, Megan (Matt) La Tronica, Katie Pollard, and Emily Pollard; Bridget (Tim) Lackie, Clare (James) Marsh, Maggie Buysse, and John Buysse; Michael Pollard and John Pollard; Timothy Pollard, Brian Pollard, and Maggie Pollard; and ten great-grandchildren. Marianne was the cherished daughter of Michael J. and Viola (Haible) O'Neill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear brothers and sister, Edward, James, and William O'Neill and Elizabeth (Edward) Senka. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and dear friend, Kathleen (the late Edward) Fahey and was preceded in death by many cherished brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Marianne was a loving aunt of dozens of admiring nieces and nephews. A proud 1948 graduate of Visitation High School, she was a regular attendee of the "Vis Girls Luncheons" that she and her classmates held in the south suburbs over the past 25 years. In addition to her roles as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marianne was the beloved school secretary at St. Daniel the Prophet for many years as well as a trusted executive assistant at several Chicago companies. Marianne will be remembered for her boundless generosity, keen sense of humor, spirit of compassion, attention to detail, and her love of children, storytelling, and laughter. She will be missed by many. Due to Covid-19 considerations a private family Funeral Mass and burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 13. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or The Salvation Army are appreciated.
